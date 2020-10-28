National Bank Financial Analysts Give OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) a C$4.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

