National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$152.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.29. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

