National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.22 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

