National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

