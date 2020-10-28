NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,400. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

