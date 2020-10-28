NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 994,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,267,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NCR by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

