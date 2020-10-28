Needham & Company LLC Boosts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $46.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.