NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.08 and a beta of 0.97. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

