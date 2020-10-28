Newton Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $840,161.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

