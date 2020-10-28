Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

NEXA stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.61 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 38.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

