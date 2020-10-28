NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.81% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 206,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,396 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

