NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,021,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,879,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 675,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

