NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 54,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NGEx Resources Company Profile (TSE:NGQ)

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

