NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 1,197,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,571,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

NGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

