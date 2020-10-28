Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.91. 8,117,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,016,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

