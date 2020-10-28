Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

NDEKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

