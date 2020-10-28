Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.95 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

