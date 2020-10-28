Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

