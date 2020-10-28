NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 8%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. 1,181,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,369,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

