Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 1,027.9% in October

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 1,027.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 100,892 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BXMX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

