NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $232.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.28. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

