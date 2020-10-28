NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

