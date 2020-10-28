Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

OBIIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Obic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Obic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12.

Obic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Obic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.