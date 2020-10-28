OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Upbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001216 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, TDAX, CoinEx, TOPBTC, BitForex, IDEX, Coinnest, Huobi, Coinsuper, Tidex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bitbns, C2CX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bithumb, Exmo, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, Independent Reserve, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, IDCM, Bittrex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Livecoin, Neraex, DDEX, Tokenomy, Coinrail, ABCC, Crex24, FCoin, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, OTCBTC, Ovis, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Iquant, Zebpay, Cryptopia, BitBay, Coinone, CoinExchange, B2BX, Binance, IDAX, AirSwap and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

