Oppenheimer Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.