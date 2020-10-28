Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

