Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.76 on Friday. Orange has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

