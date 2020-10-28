Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.87% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $10.39 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

