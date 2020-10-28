Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORRF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

