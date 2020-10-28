Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$181,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$181,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,714.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$62,640.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.38. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. Analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.