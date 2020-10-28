Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 8.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 4,926,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,234,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.