Pareto Securities Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Buy

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

NYSE:ALV opened at $80.01 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autoliv by 67.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

