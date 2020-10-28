Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

