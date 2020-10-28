Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PKBK opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

