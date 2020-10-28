PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 6.5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 1,106,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,891,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.