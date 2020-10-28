Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $6.86 on Monday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth $2,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

