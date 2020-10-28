Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEB stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

