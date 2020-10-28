PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 316.4% from the September 30th total of 345,800 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

