Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) fell 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 2,178,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,494,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEI. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

