Pentair plc Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

PNR opened at $49.94 on Monday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

