Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

