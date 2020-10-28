Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 8,749 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

