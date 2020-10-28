Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.