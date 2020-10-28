Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 29,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

