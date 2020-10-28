Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:B opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

