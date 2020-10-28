Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

