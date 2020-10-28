Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 63.4% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 239.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

