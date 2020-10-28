Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

ICE stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

