Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,445 shares of company stock worth $66,106,786. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.