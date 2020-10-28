Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

